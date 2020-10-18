Transcript for Mother rescued in Zion National Park after missing for nearly 2 weeks

Next tonight, the mother rescued in Zion national park after being missing for nearly two weeks. Authorities say another parkgoer helped track her down. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, a woman missing for 12 days in Zion national park found alive and reunited with her family. 38-year-old holly courtier disappeared October 6th after taking a shuttle bus into the park. Courtier leaving her phone behind, planning a solo hike through the canyon but authorities say she never returned to be picked up. Her family reporting her missing two days later. It is getting down to the final few days of survival without food. Reporter: The search intensifying in the park known for its massive cliffs and wilderness, and maze of deep, sandstone canyons. Days passing with no signs of holly until today. A park visitor telling rangers they'd seen courtier within the search and rescue crews finally tracking her down. And Tom, courtier's family saying that finding her "wouldn't have been possible without the network of people who came together." Tom? Janai, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.