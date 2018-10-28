Transcript for Mourners gather in Pittsburgh to remember the victims of the synagogue shooting

The medical examiner and his team working throughout the night here to identify the victims inside the synagogue in this community witness something truly difficult today the medical examiner. Been reading those names one by one. It is the growing makeshift memorial tonight outside the tree of life synagogue here in Pittsburgh. Mourners coming together waiting in line to lay flowers for the eleven lives lost. Today doctor Carl Williams the chief medical examiner reading the names. 97 year old rose smelling her of squirrel hill. 66 year old Jerry Rubin or it's of edgewood 65 year old Richard Gottfried of Ross township. Summary five year old Jewish Feinberg of Oakland to 69 year old Irving governor of Mount Washington 59 year old Cecil Rosenthal of squirrel hill 54 year old Dave cruised to Rosenthal. David and Cecil Rosenthal were Brothers. This note to the Brothers was left at that memorial today members of the congregation telling us Cecil and David all with special needs had been coming to the synagogue since childhood. And were always there they never missed a service. Freddie radner says Cecil was known for his kindness and was often the greater with members arrive. He was someone that we all knew you know how those people in the community that everyone knows. He's one of those guys were from driving home from work over to my horn and give my honk and you give me away and then for us to learn. That he passed away. It's a symbol of how senseless this act of violence was because you don't get a more innocent. Harmless. Individual who doesn't have an ill bone in his body. 84 year old bernese Simon of Wilkens bird. 86 year old silver and silent Wilkins burg. Produces over her husband and wife Bernice in Sylvan Simon or Mary get this synagogue it December 1956. This is the Pittsburgh post gazette wedding announcement from back then. Sylvan Simon's wed Saturday at a candlelight ceremony it reads the bride carried a white Bible with white orchids. So new and year old Daniels and Daniel was a new grandfather. Furious with his one year old grandson Henry. Daniel son Joseph posting this photo on FaceBook today writing. Yesterday it was the worst day of my life my mom's sister ire absolutely devastated. And crushed. It is year old Melvin were acts of squirrel hill today bill Cardiff called wax a close family friend. He's a gentle man Perry. Easy during simple quiet. And jokes. His passions in life were current issue synagogue and owns his routine and was as important to him and that's. And breakfast who must. And late today to soldiers and sailors memorial the people of Pittsburgh. All faiths all walks of life and they told me why they're here where. Here to support the Jewish community we're here to support the world over here to support Pittsburgh. It was done yesterday. There's not. Just harmful. To the Jewish community is real and continuation of the challenges we. And this mother and daughter they are Catholic and they are here tonight. It's been really hard play for hours and been very heartbreaking I take care for Jewish lady. On the caregiver for her is a wonderful family and I love him very much and she couldn't be here salon here. Workers. Very heartbreaking to just come our way. And now we'll part of that horrible. Group. And members of the greater security. We're here to this is. The governments to been reduced from. We're going to revision to prove the dream they're going through. We are here to support. Them and this process. And toward Hillary camp to a of them find decent. In so many of the young people hear us saying the same thing wrong answers yeah. This happens to one of us for all of us you know we are so sensitive when we arrive on the scene of such tragedy but I have to tell you the people of Pittsburgh. We're walking up to us this afternoon over the soldiers and sailors memorial a beautiful building just across town here because they wanted to speak out they wanted to tell us that this city. It's far stronger and that four there's no question about that tonight.

