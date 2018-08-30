-
Now Playing: Trump finally speaks about McCain
-
Now Playing: Memorial service for John McCain
-
Now Playing: Mourners line streets, highways for say farewell to McCain
-
Now Playing: Trump team sought to buy bad stories from Enquirer: Report
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels pay raises for federal workers
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: McCain's memorial service, Cohen reportedly bought Trump dirt
-
Now Playing: McCain's story is the American story, 'grounded in respect and decency,' said Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump's morning tweet storm
-
Now Playing: Florida gubernatorial race controversy
-
Now Playing: John McCain's children thank public for coming to service
-
Now Playing: WH officials deny connection to Maduro assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: President Trump lashes out at 'totally dishonest' media
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo won't run against Trump in 2020
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden to pay tribute at John McCain's memorial today
-
Now Playing: GOP gubernatorial candidate uses 'monkey' comment while discussing black opponent
-
Now Playing: GOP candidate uses 'monkey it up' discussing black opponent
-
Now Playing: Family attend public viewing for Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Top White House lawyer leaving administration
-
Now Playing: Honoring an American hero
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for August 29, 2018