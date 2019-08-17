Transcript for Moving memorial for a victim of the El Paso massacre

Now to the moving memorial for an El Paso shooting victim and a husband asking for help. You may have seen this picture of Antonio brasco. Losing his wife of 22 years in that mass shooting. His invitation to the public and what it inspired. Thousands of strangers showing up to pay their respects. Reporter: A community ripped apart by tragedy. Tonight, united at one family. El Paso coming out in force to support this man, Antonio brasco, burying his wife of 22 years. She's one of us. That's why. Reporter: Antonio's wife Margie Reckard was shopping at Walmart on August 3rd when the gunman opened fire, taking 22 lives. Antonio feared he would mourn his devastating loss alone. These images capturing the nation's attention. A man widowed, left with no other family, inviting anyone to attend his late wife's service. Last night, el pasoens arrived by the thousands to support him. We didn't know Margie, but I had to tell my family, we have to be there as a family, all of us. Reporter: They waited for hour outside in the heat. We love you. Oh, thank you. Reporter: For just a few moments with Antonio. I love y'all, man. Reporter: The community promising him they will be there for him. As united that El Paso is. And as strong as El Paso is, we will heal. Reporter: Antonio tonight overcome by grief and gratitude. I love El Paso. I'm glad to be your family. Reporter: Tonight, all 22 victims of the massacre in El Paso laid to rest. Thanks to the generosity of this community, none of the families paid a cent in funeral costs. An inspiring show of support. Thank you.

