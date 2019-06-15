Transcript for Murder of former Arkansas state senator raises questions

Now to the homicide case raising many questions tonight in Arkansas. A former state senator found dead in her home. Authorities announcing an arrest, someone who worked on her campaign. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Police in Arkansas investigating the shooting death of a former state senator making a shocking arrest, taking her former campaign manager into custody. Linda collins-smith's body was found wrapped in a blanket at her home, police arresting Rebecca Lynn o'donnell. Her Facebook profile photo reportedly updated just days earlier to this -- smiling image of the two of them together. Police for now are not commenting to what may have led to the shooting, saying charges against o'donnell are still pending. The case is still at a critical juncture and no other information will be released at this time. Reporter: Smith being remembered as a tough lawmaker. She was courageous, she was undaunted. A lot of behind the scenes of politics that were so bad and quite frankly brutal, she would keep fighting. Reporter: Before her funeral today her family releasing a statement on donell's arrest saying, we are sickened and upset someone so close to Linda would be involved in such a terrible, heartless crime. Police have not said when charges may be filed but the sheriff tells reporters there that o'donnell is expected in court on Monday. Tom? Marcy Gonzalez with the mystery out of Arkansas. Thank you. Next, Amanda Knox back in

