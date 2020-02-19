Nascar driver hospitalized after fiery crash

More
Ryan Newman's car was apparently leaking fuel before it was hit as he entered the final lap at the Daytona 500.
2:02 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nascar driver hospitalized after fiery crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:02","description":"Ryan Newman's car was apparently leaking fuel before it was hit as he entered the final lap at the Daytona 500.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69057433","title":"Nascar driver hospitalized after fiery crash","url":"/WNT/video/nascar-driver-hospitalized-fiery-crash-69057433"}