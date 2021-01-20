2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups

More
At least a dozen National Guardsmen have been removed from the mission of guarding the Capitol for Inauguration Day after concerns about threats from within the ranks.
2:21 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"At least a dozen National Guardsmen have been removed from the mission of guarding the Capitol for Inauguration Day after concerns about threats from within the ranks. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75352328","title":"2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups","url":"/WNT/video/national-guard-servicemen-dc-home-links-extremist-groups-75352328"}