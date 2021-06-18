Nationwide outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

All apps owned by Facebook were down Monday for millions of users across the U.S. The company said Monday evening that it&rsquo;s still experiencing &ldquo;networking issues,&rdquo; though the apps are back online.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live