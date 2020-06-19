Transcript for Navy upholds firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt captain

correspondent, Pierre Thomas. Thank you, Pierre. The Navy captain relieved of duty after sounding the alarm about the safety of his sailors, so many coming down with after talk of being able to return to his post tonight, the Navy saying it will uphold his firing. Here's Kyra Phillips. Reporter: He was famously cheered by his sailors as he left the carrier he commanded but tonight, the Navy upholding the firing of captain crozier. A stunning reversal for gillday who earlier recommended he be an instated after an initial Navy investigation. He did not effectively carry out our guidelines to prevent spread of the virus and failed to move sailors to safer environments quickly. Reporter: In a March letter crozier pleaded with Navy leadership to get his sailors off the ship due to the rapid spread of covid-19 aboard. Quote, we are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. The it have memo was leaked, crozier was fired. After that, Thomas modely. Flying to Guam, belittling crozier over the P.A. System. If he didn't think that going to get out into the public he was either too naive or too stupid to be commanding a ship like this. Reporter: That shared, causing model himself to resign. They recommended putting hi promotion on hold, saying both men showed poor judgment. More than 1,000 sailors on the carrier tested positive for kient, David, and one sailor died. Thank you, Kira. Now to the battle between president trump and his former

