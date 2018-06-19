-
Now Playing: Who is Sterling Brown?
-
Now Playing: Sterling K. Brown reveals who taught him how to love
-
Now Playing: Debate over 'zero-tolerance' policy intensifies
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts jogger fights off kidnapping attempt
-
Now Playing: NBA player Sterling Brown files federal civil rights lawsuit over stun-gun arrest
-
Now Playing: Technical glitch with American Airlines causes headaches for travelers
-
Now Playing: Police helicopter crashes in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Parents clash at youth softball tournament
-
Now Playing: Crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Debate over Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy heats up
-
Now Playing: Did Minneapolis cops pressure medics to sedate criminal suspects with ketamine?
-
Now Playing: Dunkin' Donuts owner pulls controversial sign
-
Now Playing: Serial rapist linked to 6 sexual assaults
-
Now Playing: Terminally ill man meets his great-granddaughter
-
Now Playing: 3 people die after being pulled from apartment swimming pool in NC
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers divided over family separation
-
Now Playing: Protesters rally in opposition to Trump's family separation immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor
-
Now Playing: Foster parents of migrant kid describe a boy 'almost in shock'
-
Now Playing: David and Lauren Hogg talk about becoming activists