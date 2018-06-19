NBA player Sterling Brown files federal civil rights lawsuit over stun-gun arrest

More
Brown's attorney has alleged a racially based excessive use of force during the incident, which took place in a Walgreens parking lot.
1:33 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NBA player Sterling Brown files federal civil rights lawsuit over stun-gun arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56014383,"title":"NBA player Sterling Brown files federal civil rights lawsuit over stun-gun arrest","duration":"1:33","description":"Brown's attorney has alleged a racially based excessive use of force during the incident, which took place in a Walgreens parking lot.","url":"/WNT/video/nba-player-sterling-brown-files-federal-civil-rights-56014383","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.