Nevada still counting ballots, results not expected until the weekend

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is narrowly leading in Nevada, but many ballots remain to be counted, including many in the traditionally Democratic Las Vegas area.
2:12 | 11/06/20

Nevada still counting ballots, results not expected until the weekend

