New Year's celebrations underway around the world

Plus, actor Jeremy Renner's heartwarming visit with the Reno, Nevada, hospital staff who helped save his life almost a year ago after his snowplow accident.

December 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live