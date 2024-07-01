New York state attorney general launching investigation into fatal police shooting

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Utica. The boy allegedly pointed a pellet handgun at officers.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live