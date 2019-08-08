Transcript for NFL superstar sidelined indefinitely after a cryotherapy mishap

Back now with an NFL superstar sidelined indefinitely after a cry will therapy mishap. ESPN reporting Oakland Raiders wideout and O'Neal brown. Who last practice in July 1 of the best players in the NFL. Suffered extreme frostbite on his foot while undergoing Clio therapy in France. Now the trendy treatment exposes the body to minus 300 degree nitrogen vapors. Inside chambers is believed by some to have health benefits for recovery. Though the FDA has not approve dean for medical purposes.

