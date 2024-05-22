Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump in 2024

Nikki Haley announced her support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election during her first public appearance since withdrawing from the GOP primary.

May 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live