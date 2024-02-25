Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race

One day after her overwhelming defeat in her home state's primary, the former South Carolina governor vows to keep campaigning at least through Super Tuesday.

February 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live