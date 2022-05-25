Nonprofit takes those without a father figure fishing

In 2018, William Dunn of Lakeland, Florida, created the nonprofit “Take a Kid Fishing Inc.” and he and his team of volunteers have taken more than 2,500 kids fishing.

