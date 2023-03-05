Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio

Twenty-eight cars from a massive 212 car train derailed, including four empty tankers with residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid and common industrial products.

March 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live