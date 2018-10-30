Transcript for Notorious Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found dead in prison

Cecilia, thank you. Now, to the breaking news tonight. The notorious Boston crime boss who was on the run for years, caught, then sent to prison for life, Whitey bulger, he's now been killed behind bars. Was it a mob hit? ABC's gio Benitez from Boston tonight. Reporter: He was the notorious Boston gangster. Famous for a life of crime, including a role in at least 11 murders. And those 16 years on the run with his girlfriend until their capture in 2011. And tonight, another twist. The crime boss' life coming to a violent end. Whitey bulger, found dead at 8:20 this morning in his west Virginia prison cell. He had just been transferred there in the last 24 hours. You're going to be responding to the maximum security. They advise cpr in progress. Reporter: Law enforcement officials now telling ABC news bulger was killed. It was in south Boston where a young James bulger earned that infamous nickname, Whitey, because of his light hair. He spent time in alcatraz, returning to Boston, where he would rule the streets. In 1994, a corrupt FBI agent tipped bulger off, telling him he was about to be indicted. He disappeared. Authorities searching for him for more than a decade, releasing surveillance video and this recording of his voice. How are you doing? Did he order any sandwiches? Reporter: Ultimately tracking him down through his girlfriend, Catherine grieg. Have you seen this woman? Reporter: The couple found living in this Santa Monica apartment. The arrests mark the end of a long and exhaustive hunt for America's most wanted men, for one of America's most wanted men. Reporter: Some of the families of bulger's victims, who relieved the tragedies during bulger's trial -- He's a destroyer of families. Reporter: Tonight -- struggling to process that the man responsible for so much pain is finally gone. I knew this day was going to come and I knew this was going to happen. It's, like, surreal. Gio Benitez live with us tonight from Boston. And we're hearing from Whitey bulger's attorney, gio? Reporter: Yeah, his attorney tells us this in a statement. "He was sentenced to life in prison, but as a result of decisions by the federal bureau of prisons, that sentence has been changed to the death penalty." And tonight, the U.S. Attorney here in Massachusetts says his thoughts are with the victims and the families. David? Gio, thank you.

