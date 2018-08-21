NYC police search for a mystery gunman who opened fire in high rise luxury apartment

More
At least two shots were fired, and they appeared to have come from a rooftop, said police, who are watching the building and hoping to find a suspect.
0:11 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC police search for a mystery gunman who opened fire in high rise luxury apartment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57319912,"title":"NYC police search for a mystery gunman who opened fire in high rise luxury apartment","duration":"0:11","description":"At least two shots were fired, and they appeared to have come from a rooftop, said police, who are watching the building and hoping to find a suspect.","url":"/WNT/video/nyc-police-search-mystery-gunman-opened-fire-high-57319912","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.