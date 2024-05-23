Officer disciplined for no body-worn camera footage in Scheffler arrest: Police

A police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, violated department policy by not turning on his body-worn camera during a traffic incident involving golf star Scottie Scheffler.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live