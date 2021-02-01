Officials slam federal government’s handling of vaccine rollout

The U.S. came up about 17 million vaccines short of the 20 million promised by the new year, prompting Sen. Mitt Romney to call the lack of a federal vaccination plan “incomprehensible.”
3:07 | 01/02/21

Transcript for Officials slam federal government's handling of vaccine rollout

