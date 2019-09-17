Transcript for Oklahoma teen accused of threatening to gun down students at high school

tonight to the teenage girl accused of a disturbing high school shooting plot, threatening to, quote, shoot 400 people for fun. Allegedly showing a coworker a vid yoef of herself shooting an ak-47. That coworker, alarmed by the video, then telling their boss. And when police visited the girl's home, they found and ak-47, a shotgun and ammunition. Tonight, she's now under arrest, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Oklahoma authorities tonight say that this young woman, seen here in jailhouse Orange, is accused of threatening to gun down students at her old high school in mcalester, Oklahoma. 18-year-old Alexis Wilson dropped out of the school when she was in the ninth grade, and investigators say she was planning to return and was "Going to shoot 400 people for fun." I'm elated right now that the threat has been eliminated. Reporter: When police searched her home, they found these -- a newly purchased ak-47, six magazines to go with and a 12-gauge shotgun. Her coworkers at this pizza place were the ones who called authorities. Police say she shared with another waitress pictures and videos of herself shooting with the assault rifle. We do not want any of our schools getting shot up. Nobody does. And so, we're going to do everything we can to prevent this. Reporter: She is pleading not guilty and when she was arrested, police say she told them she really wasn't serious. But they also say she told them that she "Used to be suicidal and border line homicidal to the people of mcalester high school because she was bullied." And Steve osunsami with us live tonight, and Steve, you're now learning tonight of yet another arrest of a high school student threatening to, quote, shoot up a school? Reporter: Yes, David. A 16-year-old from Fresno high school in California is under arrest tonight after a post he made to Instagram. Over the weekend, three other California teenagers were arrested for something similar and each of these cases, people called in information to police because they were concerned. David? Which they need to keep doing. All right, Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.