Opening statements in Alec Baldwin's trial over 'Rust' movie shooting

In the first half of Alec Baldwin's trial, his attorneys argued that he did not commit a crime on the "Rust" movie set in 2021. They claimed that he believed the gun was not loaded.

July 10, 2024

