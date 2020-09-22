Original member of Four Seasons dies of COVID-19

Tommy DeVito was a part of the close-harmony quartet Four Seasons, which had hits like “Sherry” and was featured in the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”
0:13 | 09/22/20

Original member of Four Seasons dies of COVID-19

