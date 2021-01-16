Outrage over vaccine rollout as states receive fewer doses of vaccine

Across the country, governors are saying that they received fewer vaccine doses than had been promised by the federal government. Only 1.6 million people have gotten both doses in the U.S.
3:00 | 01/16/21

Outrage over vaccine rollout as states receive fewer doses of vaccine

