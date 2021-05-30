Parents warned of potentially dangerous TikTok challenge

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after attempting to copy a TikTok video showing a person using alcohol to draw shapes on a mirror before lighting them on fire.
1:25 | 05/30/21

