Amanda Bostic remembers the harrowing moments when she was tossed more than 30 feet from a roller coaster that had just derailed.
0:24 | 06/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Passenger describes chaotic scene from stalled roller coaster
Another roller coaster scare this one in Daytona Beach Amanda Bostick fell 34 feet to the ground. Shipping her teeth she's bruised from head to toe but survived. I was told. That Adam bounce from support beam to support being marketing involvement I don't know that haven't come that. I don't mean mania that several other riders were also hurt everyone fits your life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

