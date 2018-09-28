Passenger jet lands in ocean after coming up short of runway

Seven of the 35 passengers traveling to a Micronesian island near Guam were reportedly taken to a hospital.
1:09 | 09/28/18

S Frida night dratic plane crash overseas. Th737mmingnt the ripping a hole in fuselage. Navy is respondin tonight. ABC's davidley covers epoats racing to the ce a Boeing 737 submerged over its ter coming down short of a saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was come I orter: Jaynes, a urnalist, says fli attendants on thonesian is near Guam panicked. Amonthose coming to ferry passengers to shore, a U.S. Navy underwatonstructiote thoa The water was only up to about reside the nd we wentut the emergency exit doors. Orter: Of the 35 passengers reportedly taken to the hospital 12 cw members also eat the airline says the WER was poor, th explain why the jeiner cam a quarter-mile S of the runway, leaving paeno total of two americansbroad that jet liner.boeing hasaid it is lling to offer support in the of the runway. David th. When we C back -- the

