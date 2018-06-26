Passenger removed from plane after becoming 'erratic and irate'

The airline said that she swore at passengers and crew after her flight was diverted.
0:13 | 06/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Passenger removed from plane after becoming 'erratic and irate'
To the index tonight the passenger outburst on board of Spirit Airlines flight of B melt after swearing in of passengers and flew. Caroline's sister became erratic and hardly the flight from Houston to Minneapolis was diverted. Because of a sick passenger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

