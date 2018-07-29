Passengers are secretly being watched on the plane by TSA program

TSA saying they follow individuals who may have suspicious or erratic travel patterns.
Transcript for Passengers are secretly being watched on the plane by TSA program
victmay have bn rgetof that atck. Now to a secret prograls. The TSA, and the behavior of evay passengering acked.stephanie Ramos on the pro th call quieskies. Reporter:assengers E already used to the routine. Ke out youec th can be inspec walk through the body scanner or wait to get pa down. But tonight, a report in "The Boston glo" about a prm where passgers are secretly being watched on plan being watchedthe planram is called quiet skies, and specifically targets S. Citizen terrist screen database or suspected of wrongdoing, ac TSA. WRE seeinexamples of the TSA following around people who are in no wagnificantlect. The criteria that they are pls not point people are potenal rrorter: As first revealed to "The globe," armed undercover air rshals have been taking notes on what cepado, who theyev use the boom.f the behaors they wch closely for include excessive fidgeting orating, using a computer, a jump in Thad apple, ad, penetrang Starr arded last but the air marshal presidt is releasing is stateme to "The G." "T air marshal association based on recogned intellince, or in federal investigions, is T criteria F fscheduling currently the quiet skies ram does N M criteria we find acceptable. Niells ABC news they follow individuaho may hav suicious, erc travel patterns. And th tis not a surveillance program. However, sources within the the agency tell me rarshals are following passengers not only in flig but when they land.

