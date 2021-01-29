-
Now Playing: Censure instead of impeachment trial?
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs health care orders
-
Now Playing: White House announces actions to restore quality and affordable health care
-
Now Playing: Biden's sweeping climate change action
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden set to sign new round of executive orders
-
Now Playing: Domestic terror warning: extremists may be emboldened by Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Deepening threat of domestic terrorism after Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: QAnon is not going anywhere | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: DHS issues rare warning about high domestic terror threat
-
Now Playing: What is an executive order?
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security warns of urgent threat to elected officials, government facilities
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on ‘disappointing’ impeachment trial vote
-
Now Playing: Meena Harris aims to help girls unlearn stereotypes in book 'Ambitious Girl'
-
Now Playing: 45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment
-
Now Playing: White House officials give update on effort to combat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden's administration focusing on climate change
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden to buy additional 200 million vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: Kids and coronavirus: CDC finds "little evidence" of transmission in schools