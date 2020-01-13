Pelosi insists Trump's removal from office not a lost cause

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s not ruling out a House subpoena for former National Security Adviser John Bolton if Senate Republicans rule out calling witnesses.
2:23 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi insists Trump's removal from office not a lost cause

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s not ruling out a House subpoena for former National Security Adviser John Bolton if Senate Republicans rule out calling witnesses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68234449","title":"Pelosi insists Trump's removal from office not a lost cause","url":"/WNT/video/pelosi-insists-trumps-removal-office-lost-68234449"}