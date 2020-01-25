At least 2 people dead in massive warehouse gas explosion in Texas

The two people were believed to be workers at the manufacturing plant, which officials suspect was caused by a leaky gas container. Debris from the blast scattered over a half-mile, damaging homes.
2:13 | 01/25/20

