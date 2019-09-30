3 people killed when plane crashes into woods and bursts into flames

More
Body camera video showed deputies and others rushing to the scene in Florida and witnesses reported seeing the plane spiral to the ground.
0:12 | 09/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 people killed when plane crashes into woods and bursts into flames

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Body camera video showed deputies and others rushing to the scene in Florida and witnesses reported seeing the plane spiral to the ground.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65964993","title":"3 people killed when plane crashes into woods and bursts into flames","url":"/WNT/video/people-killed-plane-crashes-woods-bursts-flames-65964993"}