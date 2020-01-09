-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle
-
Now Playing: Adele’s hair: appreciation or appropriation?
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ stars create masks to benefit front-line workers
-
Now Playing: Wishing Zendaya a happy 24th birthday!
-
Now Playing: NBA family reunites in bubble for playoffs
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey announces Christmas TV special
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce CMA Awards nominees
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl
-
Now Playing: Dave Matthews and Margo Price support family farmers through Farm Aid
-
Now Playing: ‘Fifty Words for Rain’ by Asha Lemmie is ‘GMA’s’ September Book Club pick
-
Now Playing: Nick Viall relives his season on 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!'
-
Now Playing: Adele under fire after viral Instagram post
-
Now Playing: New details of Chadwick Boseman's private battle with colon cancer
-
Now Playing: Tik Tok Therapist
-
Now Playing: Hollywood booze boom
-
Now Playing: Wishing Gloria Estefan a happy 63rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: How Chadwick Boseman empowered others by playing Black heroes: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Remembering Chadwick Boseman in film and beyond: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman’s battle with colon cancer