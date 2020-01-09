Petition to replace Confederate memorial with statue of Chadwick Boseman

A petition with more than 17,000 online signatures calls for a Confederate memorial in Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, to be removed and replaced by the late “Black Panther” star.
09/01/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Petition to replace Confederate memorial with statue of Chadwick Boseman

