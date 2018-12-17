Police chase ends in violent crash in Maine

The suspect was allegedly trying to outrun deputies when he slammed into a car and truck, authorities said.
0:17 | 12/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police chase ends in violent crash in Maine
The index of other news tonight the police chase ending a violent crash in Windham Maine the suspect was trying to out when deputies this is route 302 here. Avoiding the spike Matt but they're losing control the car slamming into two vehicles they on the side of the road three people were hurt. Their injuries are not life threatening the suspect is under arrest tonight.

