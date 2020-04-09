-
Now Playing: 7 police officers suspended after death of Rochester man
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of wildfires captured in California
-
Now Playing: Woman beats COVID-19 while pregnant and delivers ‘beautiful, strong’ baby
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after being pinned under tree for days
-
Now Playing: Dangerous holiday heat wave in the West
-
Now Playing: Washington state governor pleads for peace after 2 months of protest
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden slams Trump over alleged comments about fallen American soldiers
-
Now Playing: Trump says Atlantic report on criticizing military is a 'hoax'
-
Now Playing: ABC News exclusive: Former NRA top lieutenant insider speaks out
-
Now Playing: 11 personnel have died from COVID-19: US Customs and Border Protection
-
Now Playing: Quarantine relationship advice for couples
-
Now Playing: Veteran creates outdoor food pantry to feed community
-
Now Playing: Tips for parents coping with back-to-school challenges
-
Now Playing: How to protect young kids from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Floral designer pivots her entire business to survive
-
Now Playing: How to make sure your mail-in vote counts
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh mayor ‘totally supportive’ of marijuana legislation
-
Now Playing: Swan rescued from storm drain
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Portland shooting suspect killed in arrest attempt