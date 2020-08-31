Transcript for Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint

Now, to the terrifying situation out of Georgia. A 1-year-old boy kidnapped from his stroller, allegedly by attackers that tried to hold the baby's mother at gunpoint. Hours later, a married couple was arrested and the baby was back in his mother's arms, but police say just before that abduction, the couple may have tried to abduct another baby. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Atlanta. Reporter: Police in suburban Atlanta tonight are sharing this dash camera video of a child rescue on Saturday afternoon, the moment they took down two people accused of stealing a woman's baby, who police found unharmed inside this red SUV. Results like this usually does not happen and the percentage is very low. So we thank god for that. Reporter: They say that the married couple were total strangers and made it 70 miles away with the child. Maynor and Kristen valera Zuniga are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. They appeared in court today, but have not yet entered a plea. The child, 1-year-old Matteo montufar-barrera, was at today's briefing with his family. It feels great. It feels comforting that he's finally home. Reporter: The child's mother, who's asking for privacy, was out walking with the baby in a stroller, when she says a man got out of a red SUV and pointed a gun at her. She fought so hard, police say she ripped off this piece of his pants and was able to grab this shoe and even grabbed the man's gun and fired off shots as he and a woman in the passenger seat took off with her child. Police believe the same couple may have tried to steal another baby at this same location. Witnesses tell them that a couple was seen trying to snatch a child from a young mother's arms just ten minutes prior and that that mother was able to get away with her child. She did not call authorities and authorities tonight are asking her to do so. Tom? Steve osunsami with that bizarre and terrifying incident. Steve, thank you. Now to that exclusive

