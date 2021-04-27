Police investigate a shooting targeting Louisville mayoral candidate

Authorities say there was an “assassination attempt” when a gunman walked into Craig Greenberg’s office and began to fire. The candidate and staff were not hurt, and officers evacuated the building.

