Transcript for Police on the lookout for a man who opened fire on a family inside a car

We move on to the manhunt under way in Houston. Police on the lookout for a man who opened fire on a family inside a car as they were leaving a Walmart parking lot. A 7-year-old child was killed in that attack. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, police near Houston searching for the gunman who opened fire at a family, killing a 7-year-old girl. We're going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice. Reporter: Investigators say a woman and her four daughters were driving out of this Wal-Mart parking lot around 7:15 this morning when a red pickup truck pulled up next to them and the driver started shooting. The mother, shot in the arm, now recovering. The 7-year-old, pronounced dead at the scene. Shattered glass injuring one other child. They're shaken, they're devastated. They lost a sister. Especially during this holiday season, that's tough. Reporter: The Harris county sheriff sharing a vague description of the driver, saying he's white, in his 40s, has a beard, and was wearing a red hoodie. They're now interviewing witnesses and going over surveillance, trying to learn what led to the shooting. Marci, thank you. Next to the medical

