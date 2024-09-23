Police offer $100,000 reward in hunt for gunmen behind Birmingham mass shooting

Multiple shooters are wanted for killing four and injuring 17 outside a lounge in the Alabama city's Five Points South Entertainment District on Saturday night.

September 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live