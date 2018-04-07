Police seeking man on video allegedly setting fire to homes

More
Authorities in South Jersey said the houses at a construction site were not occupied.
0:15 | 07/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police seeking man on video allegedly setting fire to homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56372236,"title":"Police seeking man on video allegedly setting fire to homes","duration":"0:15","description":"Authorities in South Jersey said the houses at a construction site were not occupied.","url":"/WNT/video/police-seeking-man-video-allegedly-setting-fire-homes-56372236","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.