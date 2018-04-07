-
Now Playing: Spring Fire claims more than 100 homes in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder in fire at music studio
-
Now Playing: 'Disgruntled' Air Force vet sets himself on fire outside state Capitol: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Child with cerebral palsy shows delight taking first steps on her own
-
Now Playing: Kayaker has close encounter with great white
-
Now Playing: Video captures moment teen driver lands in massive sinkhole
-
Now Playing: Police seeking man on video allegedly setting fire to homes
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old charged with first degree murder in son's slaying
-
Now Playing: First responders on vacation rescue 3-year-old girl from hotel pool
-
Now Playing: Island is evacuated after woman climbs Statue of Liberty
-
Now Playing: Fire threat forcing Western towns to abandon July Fourth fireworks
-
Now Playing: Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
-
Now Playing: Woman climbs the Statue of Liberty; island being evacuated
-
Now Playing: Teen crashes into Minnesota sinkhole
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 5 injured after tree branch falls on crowd watching fireworks
-
Now Playing: LAPD release video of shootout during car chase
-
Now Playing: Facebook video shows police officer performing backflip on a playground
-
Now Playing: Woman refuses to move into assisted living facility, fatally shoots son: Police
-
Now Playing: Actors kidnapped, held hostage for days in Los Angeles home
-
Now Playing: Adorable quadruplets swaddled like the American flag