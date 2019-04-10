Transcript for Police uncover a cache of pipe bombs in a Florida home

to stonewall this, they say this will only boost the impeachment inquiry. Thank you. And parents discovering a stockpile, calling police on their 27-year-old daughter. With enough explosive material to possibly kill hundreds of people. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, Florida authorities say this young woman was obsessed with how to kill people and was secretly amassing a shocking arsenal in her home. The amount of highly destructive materials we found in this home were astonishing. Reporter: Sheriff deputies claim 27-year-old Michelle Kolts had two dozen pipe bombs loaded with nails and screws for shrapnel, 23 knives, pellet guns, bows and arrows, and an assortment of DVDs and books about assassins, serial murderers and mass killings, ranging from the columbine massacre to the Oklahoma City bombing. If used, these bombs could have caused catastrophic damage and harm to hundreds, even thousands of people. Reporter: Police say when she was arrested koats said she wanted to, quote, "Hurt people." But this story comes with a tragic and simultaneously noble twist. Kolts was turned in by her own parents, who discovered the arsenal and called police. If found guilty, she could face up to 15 years in prison. Her parents must be devastated. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.