Transcript for Polio-like illness affecting dozens in US: CDC

growing concern for parents across this country tonight. The CDC is now out with new and alarming numbers in that outbreak of a rare polio-like disease. In many cases, it starts like a common cold, but it can potentially leadparalysis. So far this year, 62 confirmed cases in 22 states. Most of them children. The average age, just 4 years old. ABC's Eva pilgrim tonight on the more than 120 potential cases they're now watching. Reporter: 4-year-old camdyn Carr from Virgina has been in the hospital for six weeks. His parents say what started as a sinus infection left him barely able to speak or move. I can't tell you how he feels and how he's hurting or anything, so, it's heartbreaking. Reporter: Camdyn is fighting acute flaccid myelitis, or afm, a rare illness with polio-like symptoms. After spikes in 2014 and 2016, the CDC says we could be seeing a similar outbreak. We're suggesting parents do the things they would normally do to prevent serious illness. Like washing their hands, wearing bug repellant and making sure they're up to date on their vaccines. Reporter: The cause of afm is unknown, but doctors say it could be linked to viruses. So far this year, 127 patients are under investigation. 62 are confirmed cases. The average age? 4 years old, like camdyn. David, this illness effects less than 1 in a million, but it's serious, so, the CDC is warning parents to look for any sudden signs of weakness in the arms or legs. David?

