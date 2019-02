Transcript for Pompeo urges restraint as tensions boil between India and Pakistan

Korea's nuclear arsenal, the U.S. Is watching tonight a dangerous escalation between two other major nuclear powers. India and Pakistan. Both deploying military jets. At least one has been shot down. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, bitter nuclear rivals in an intense standoff, after an Indian military jet was shot down by Pakistan. Its pilot captured. India demanding the safe and immediate release of the fighter pilot seen here bloodied and blindfolded. Another video released, this time, showing the pilot sipping tea. His plane was shot down over kashmir, a region claimed by both nations. Pakistani officials claim two pilots were shot down and say they took action after its ighbor launched an airstrike inside their nation the day before. India says they were going after a terrorist group responsible for a suicide blast that killed 40 of their troops. In a televised address, the Pakistani prime minister said neither side could afford a miscalculation given the weapons they have. David? We'll continue to watch this. Ian, thank you.

