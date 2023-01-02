Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican

Over 60,000 mourners passed through St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live