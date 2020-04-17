Popular actor Brian Dennehy has died

The Tony Award winner, who played good guys and bad ones in about 40 films including "Silverado," reportedly died of natural causes at age 81.
0:16 | 04/17/20

Popular actor Brian Dennehy has died

