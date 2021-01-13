{"duration":"2:15","description":"Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed with new cases of COVID-19. Health care workers fear that Alabama’s national championship celebration may have been a superspreader event. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75208276","title":"Post-holiday COVID-19 surge worsens, 2.3 million children have had the virus","url":"/WNT/video/post-holiday-covid-19-surge-worsens-23-million-75208276"}