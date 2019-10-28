Postal-truck accident in Florida leaves junk mail all over roadway

More
The mail-truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle struck a big-rig; no first-class mail or packages were on board.
0:12 | 10/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Postal-truck accident in Florida leaves junk mail all over roadway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The mail-truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle struck a big-rig; no first-class mail or packages were on board.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66594816","title":"Postal-truck accident in Florida leaves junk mail all over roadway","url":"/WNT/video/postal-truck-accident-florida-leaves-junk-mail-roadway-66594816"}